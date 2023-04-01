@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA: Musk Boosts False Idols to MISLEAD You. Shadowbans Real Fighters. Twitter IS Apartheid!





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, talks about the fact that Elon Musk has been manipulating Twitter's algorithms to boost Not-So-Obvious-Establishment figures like Ben Shapiro on the so-called Right, AOC on the so-called Left, and vapid celebrities, entertainers, and sports starts like Lebron James. This is meant to create the illusion among average working people that these figures are fighting for your interests. When, in fact, they are false idols meant to distract and divide you, while the real agents of change are shadowbanned and corralled into a digital apartheid.





