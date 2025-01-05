HMPV: China State Of Emergency! Hospitals Overwhelmed. Sanctuary Reveals Judgment Of The Living SDA

HMPV Outbreak In China: Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Rising Respiratory Infections. China is facing a health crisis with an alarming outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) alongside other respiratory infections. According to media reports, overcrowded hospitals and crematoriums have caused widespread panic, with videos on social media showcasing the dire situation. Reports suggest the simultaneous spread of influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, contributing to a surge in respiratory illnesses.

Viral videos of crowded hospitals from China trigger speculation of HMPV outbreak. Videos on social media appear to show hospitals in China overwhelmed by the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Is China facing another pandemic? Five years after Covid, HMPV virus threat triggers panic. What you need to know? The spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, similar to COVID-19 -- in China has raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation. Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China have emerged online, triggering panic. China, has however, downplayed the rise of infections and said "respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".

China Reports New Virus Outbreak, Hospitals Overwhelmed

Despite no official confirmation, social media posts suggested that China has declared a state of emergency as the world remembers the horrors of Covid-19.

#HMPV

#Pandemic

#SDA

#Sanctuary

#JudgmentHour

#InvestigativeJudgment

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#HumanMetapneumovirus

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays

#SDA

#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis