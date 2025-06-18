BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOD IS UPROOTING HIDDEN ROOTS IN THIS HOUR 🌱
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 months ago

📽️ New Teaching Video Just Dropped!


Check out how the Spirit of Revelation was flowing as Justin shared a powerful word about hidden roots—and how they can quietly affect our lives. But the good news? 🙌 God doesn’t waste a thing. What the enemy meant for harm, He’s turning for your good!


In this hour, God is uprooting things in our hearts, minds, and lives. 🌱

What is He uprooting in you?


Take a moment to reflect on this today—and let God do His transforming work.


Have an amazing day! 💥


#revelation #newteaching #spiritualgrowth #healing #innerhealing #godisgood #restoration #holyspirit #faithjourney #jesusheals


Support Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter


Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!


If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:

👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries


Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!


Stay connected:

📸 Follow us on Instagram

📘 Like us on Facebook

🎥 Subscribe for more videos from the mission field


#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism

Keywords
evangelism outreachhomeless outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy