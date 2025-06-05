Zelensky’s Defense Chief on a 'win-win' arms manufacturing plan

Says Ukraine’s allies willing to pay for defense production by Ukrainian companies in THEIR OWN countries

Adds ALL weapons made will be sent to Ukraine.

Adding:

The US won’t provide air cover to Europe once Ukraine conflict is over - report

This conclusion was made by several European countries following consultations with representatives of the current US administration, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

London and Paris still hope that the US will provide intelligence on the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border and "hope that Trump will intervene if British and French forces become targets for Russian armed forces in Ukraine," the report added.

Bloomberg claims that the authorities of France and the UK have "finished planning where their forces could be deployed and how they would operate." At the same time, European officials consider a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis "increasingly unlikely."

Russia, for its part, has repeatedly stressed that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil poses a threat to Russia, and Moscow won’t accept this under any circumstances.