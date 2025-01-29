Brawl at Township Board Meeting of Democrat Tiffany Henyard, America’s Worst Mayor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A chaotic scene unfolded at a Thornton Township board meeting in South Holland, Illinois, ending in a physical altercation on Tuesday evening. The incident began after a public commenter insulted Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, prompting her and her associates to react aggressively.
According to reports, the confrontation started when a community activist, known for criticizing Henyard, publicly called her a derogatory name. This led to Henyard pushing her table aside and rushing to the back of the room, where she allegedly joined the fray. Police were already present and had to intervene to restore order.
