Quo Vadis





Apr 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 2, 2023.





My daughter, you know very well in these days that how much suffering I will have to face.





I offer myself to my Son and his Father for all of you, especially for those children of mine who have lost faith.





I ask you, my beloved ones, to pray and offer sacrifices in these times of Lent for the priests who suffer because they no longer feel the presence of the Holy Spirit, on their people.





Please, my dearest children, in this Lent offer prayers and suffering for all my son priests, so that they may find the presence of Jesus beside them day and night.





So many of them have distanced spiritually so that you my children do not pray to Jesus and the Holy Spirit for them.





I beg you, be aware that your prayers will bring the Holy Spirit back to reign over the consecrated.





These are hard times for you, but if you do not leave prayer, you will soon see the glory of God over all his people.





So many of your brothers will return to church mainly to reconcile with God.





I count so much on you and my Son will give you the strength to face these last difficult times.





Be aware of the times you are living, most of my children, especially the young ones, are far from God but your prayers Jesus appreciates them very much because he loves his distant children and desires that, each of them, return to love and bless Jesus and the Eternal Father.





I love you.





Mary the Suffering Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Please support my channel by watching another video.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xodjqD7_4bw



