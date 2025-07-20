Jerusalem cops brutally rip 'resist genocide' banner from peaceful elderly women protesters, knocking 1 to ground

Why only yank the English language sign?

Adding:

❗️ 32 Palestinians killed near aid sites in Gaza on Saturday — reports

At least 32 Palestinians were shot dead Saturday while trying to reach food distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in southern Gaza, according to hospital officials and eyewitnesses cited by Associated Press.

GHF, backed by the US and Israel, operates food hubs in Israeli-controlled areas. Witnesses say Israeli forces opened fire as crowds approached, claiming indiscriminate shooting from tanks and drones. Israel’s military said it fired warning shots after “suspects” neared troops overnight when sites were closed — but denied incidents near the hubs themselves.

📍 According to AP:

🔸 Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received 25 bodies and 70 injured, most with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

🔸 Seven more were killed near Rafah, and others died in separate airstrikes across Gaza — including women and children.

🔸 Gaza’s Health Ministry now reports over 58,000 dead since the war began, with half being women and children.

📦 GHF says it has distributed millions of meals, but its sites remain chaotic and hard to access due to security risks. The UN continues to dispute claims that Hamas diverts traditional aid.