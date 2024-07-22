Kyiv definitely suffered a major strategic defeat in Washington when its best friend Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Trump’s chances to come back to office are growing. He has already promised to end the war in Ukraine immediately after his victory.

Despite the turbulence in Washington, Moscow remains firm and prudent. The war, as usual, continues. The Russian leadership is well aware that presidents can change quickly in the United States, but American politics do not. The results of the bloodshed still depend on how far the boots of the Russian soldiers have stepped.

In its turn, suffering a heavy political blow and retreating on the frontlines, Kyiv refuses to acknowledge reality. Ukrainian propaganda launched rumors about another Ukrainian counteroffensive to be prepared. Citing anonymous sources, Ukrainian media claimed that Zelensky adopted the decision to launch offensive operations in three possible directions.

Kyiv reportedly plans its counteroffensive on the eve of the American elections in November. The only way the Ukrainian military could advance on the frontlines is to pelt Russian positions with cannon fodder. Thousands more Ukrainians, who are now being hunted on the streets and will be thrown into meat grinder assaults, is the only hope for Kyiv’s elites to gain some time, but not to gain any strategic victories.

The upcoming months will show whether the Ukrainian military will struggle to push the front to the east. So far, the Russian army is steadily advancing in different directions.

On July 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared Russian control of two more villages in the Kupyansk direction. Russian advances force the Ukrainian military to retreat westwards towards the Oskol water reservoir, which restrains any maneuvers.

Russian forces are expanding their zone of control around Kalinovka, threatening the Ukrainian garrison in Chasov Yar with further encirclement.

New Russian victories west of Avdeevka reportedly forced the Ukrainian military command to transfer back some units from the Kharkiv region.

The Russian army is expanding its zone of control around Progress, entered Volchie and is completing the mop operation in Novoselovka Persha.

The Ukrainian military was forced to admit Russian victories on the eastern outskirts of Toretsk.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces took control of Nevelskoe and advanced west of the village, threatening the remaining Ukrainian forces in Krasnogorovka.

The Ukrainian command reportedly withdrew its main forces from the town, preparing defenses beyond the Lozovaya River to the northwest. Russian forces took control of the Solnechny district and advanced well in the western part of the town. Krasnogorovka is the last settlement on the outskirts of Donetsk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still present.

