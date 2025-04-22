President Trump to Unveil Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan This Week

President Trump is set to unveil a Russia-Ukraine peace plan within three days, proposing a ceasefire enforced by European troops and a joint monitoring force. Putin signaled openness to freezing the war along current lines, while Zelensky rejected recognizing Crimea as Russian. The proposal sparked warnings from European officials that Kyiv is under pressure to concede. Meanwhile, Dutch intel accused Russia of trying to disrupt EU elections, and the Trump administration seeks de-escalation with China amid plummeting port traffic and looming auto shortages from rare earth restrictions. Iran offered U.S. nuclear contracts, and Hegseth vowed DOJ charges for leakers.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/22/25





