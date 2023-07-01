Troy Montana Private Fireworks July 1, 2023

Small Town People are noted for their ability to be inventive!





Troy, Montana is a small town like that.





During the Plandemic, July 4th Fireworks were canceled one year.





That did not stop locals from funding their OWN PRIVATE FIREWORKS!





This year, the Town of Troy is having their Traditional Fireworks Display on the Fourth.





But the Private one was held on Saturday the First of July anyway!





Here is a two Minute Video of some of the highlights with all the original sounds! Notice how the noise of the fireworks reverberates through the valley!





Look for the Moon to be competing for position, and someone was flying a lit up drone above the fireworks!





Enjoy the Show!