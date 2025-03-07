BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Relocating with Pets to El Salvador: What You Need to Know
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
45 views • 6 months ago

Thinking of moving your family and pets to El Salvador? In this video, we walk you through the essential paperwork and documents you’ll need for a smooth relocation—visas, residency permits, pet health certificates, and more. We also share our personal experience navigating airport security with our 3 cats, including some unexpected challenges at the security counter. Whether you're planning a permanent move or a long-term stay, this guide will help you be better prepared for the journey ahead.

travel guideexpat lifemoving to el salvadorfamily relocationpet travelvisa requirementspet paperworkel salvador residencyairport security with petsrelocation tipspet health certificatesinternational travel with petsexpat strugglesmoving with familylatin america relocation
00:00Introduction

00:30Organizing your documentation

00:57What paperwork do I need to bring to El Salvador to get temporary residency?

03:34What other paperwork was good to bring but not necessarily for TR?

04:54What to bring if you sold your Canadian house?

05:54Specifically about cats - carriers

09:00Kitten break

10:02Cost breakdown pre trip

14:15What happens when you get to El Salvador?

16:18Review of our experience through the airport with 3 cats

