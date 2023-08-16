© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newt Gingrich: We are *drifting* towards the greatest Constitutional crisis since the 1850s
"What you are seeing is a desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent, in a way which not only breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law."
'We are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s. This indictment is a desperate effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent, in a way which obliterates the Constitution."
Listen to this important analysis from @newtgingrich. There has never been a more crucial moment for the conservative movement to step up and fight than now.
