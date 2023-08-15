BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Painted Her Blue For Fun Then Discarded Her Crying In The Middle Of The Rain
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 08/15/2023

The Moho


Jul 29, 2023


They Painted Her Blue For Fun Then Discarded Her Crying In The Middle Of The Rain...


This poor little kitten was found crying in the middle of the rain. We have no words to express our anger right now! What drives a person to do this? She had been painted blue with no care for her well-being. The paint had hardened on her fur, causing her immense pain and discomfort. It was evident that she had been used as a toy by heartless individual...


Credit To: Amauri Gomes

wa.me/message/6WP7AZIBYC7SB1


#RescueKitten, #BlueCat, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMoho4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoho88/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reK5rTGH6F0

Keywords
abuserainbluecatcryingrescuekittenpainteddiscardedthe moho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy