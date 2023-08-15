© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Jul 29, 2023
They Painted Her Blue For Fun Then Discarded Her Crying In The Middle Of The Rain...
This poor little kitten was found crying in the middle of the rain. We have no words to express our anger right now! What drives a person to do this? She had been painted blue with no care for her well-being. The paint had hardened on her fur, causing her immense pain and discomfort. It was evident that she had been used as a toy by heartless individual...
Credit To: Amauri Gomes
