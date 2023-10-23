Many Americans are ‘fed up’ with foreign funding

Sky News contributor Kosha Gada says many Americans are “fed up” with the US government’s foreign funding.





Her remarks come as the US announces it will send $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza.





“This whole framework of money sloshing around out there in the world … is increasingly becoming a cause for concern,” Ms Gada told Sky News host Sharri Markson.





“There’s a lot of corruption – there’s a lot of intermediaries that take things along the way.