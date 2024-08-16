BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ENCORE | Is World War III and the annihilation of nations around the corner?
Rick Langley
9 months ago

ENCORE | Is World War III and the annihilation of nations around the corner?

In this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the latest news on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of further escalation, and the hope that Pope Francis will consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.


Please prayerfully consider a donation: https://www.lifefunder.com/ukraine

encorepray the rosaryand theis world war3annihilation of nationsaround the corner
