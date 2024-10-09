BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Belonging To A 'Hipster' Church?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
8 views • 7 months ago

Part of the reason that the Christ-centered church has fallen off in influence is this rise of trying to make the Gospel relevant to new generations. On the surface nothing seems wrong with this idea, until the true gospel is no longer the focus.

Even though I state this running a Christian Metal channel. I pray that using this unique form of praise and worship brings you closer to the true and living God. Not an easy feat in today's world, but with the real God all things are possible. Let's Rock!


