Many of the CCP cyber security crimes were directed at the CCP enemy number one Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
19 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eyoxlac9c

04/20/2023 Jayne Zirkle(Gettr: @JayneZirkle) in Warroom：Many of the CCP cyber security crimes were directed at the CCP enemy number one Miles Guo. The two gentlemen arrested in relation to this CCP police station outpost is an arm of the Ministry of Public Security. A Zoom employee took direction from the CCP to censor, attack, spy on and harass Zoom users who were speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/20/2023 杰恩·泽克尔(盖特号：@JayneZirkle)作客班农战斗室：中共很多网络安全犯罪活动直指中共头号敌人郭文贵。被捕的两名与中共海外执法站有关系的男士隶属于中共的公安部。一名Zoom员工直接听命于中共，对发表反共言论的Zoom用户实施审查、攻击、监视和骚扰。

  #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


