Alkalizing for Ideal Health - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to alkalize your body and eliminate the acidic environment that invites disease and disorder. Boost your dopamine with superfoods, supplements, and whole organic fruits and vegetables that cleanse your system and alkalize your pH into the low 7's. Find out more right now on the Holistic Living Network.