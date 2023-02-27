🇪🇪 How A High School In Estonia Has Almost Achieved Carbon Neutrality





Põlva in south-eastern Estonia is proud of its flagship public high school the first in the country with a near-zero carbon footprint. Polva Gümnaasium is a European project that offers sustainable energy solutions ranging from the choice of building materials, such as wood, to the way this smart building is run.





"Our energy-neutral school means that we have solar panels about 140 up on the roof and the classrooms are on the southern side so that we can use most of the sun," explained Marit Oimet, a teacher and school life manager at Polva Gümnaasium. "[We have a lot of] wood that makes it feel really cosy and warm - like it embraces you."





https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2023/02/27/how-a-high-school-in-estonia-has-almost-achieved-carbon-neutrality