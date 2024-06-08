BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In Life You Have Winners and You Have Losers
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
12 views • 11 months ago

Life produces winners and losers which are You? Here is the simple test perhaps  You are too scared to take it?

Music by Send Rain

This is my one trophy, 11, had it 60 years, Baseball, 6-8 teams, one team got the trophy, the rest, better luck next year, no one was traumatized, Life’s tough?

 

My two Daughters, each played Tee-ball, fast pitch soft-ball, basketball, water polo, and they both got a huge trophy just for showing up, each girl had about 10 trophies in their room.

 

In their rooms, one wall was nothing but trophies and plaques, to look at them you would think they were both Olympic Contenders.

 

Life is like that now everyone has to win, their can be no losers, you’re all winners.

 

Rob Bellwrote a best seller a few years ago called“Love wins” the theme of the book in the endeveryone is saved and absolutely no one goes to hell?
We all win.

 

The Prosperity Gospel preached in the largest churches in America and around the world all teach God wants you to be rich and have it all, no losers

 

That is all a lie that came right out of the pits of hell, the truth is life is tough get a helmet.

In life there are winners and there are losers, Heaven is for the winners and hell is for all the losers.

