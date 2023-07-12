BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Staying Cool with White, Reflective Roofs that's NASA-inspired and Award-Winning!
07/12/2023

Video going over a world-class reflective & insulating coating called Super Therm by Shawnee, Kansas' SPIcoatings.com

Learn how to reduce the cooling part of your energy bills by ~20 to ~70% AND get your $ back in as short as 1 year by copying & pasting the following into your web browser: https://Linktr.ee/SuperTherm

View data sheets, ca$e $tudie$, application instructions, & more on Google Drive by copying & pasting the following into your web browser:

https://tinyurl.com/SuperThermFolder

Watch Super Therm videos @: youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany and others at: https://spicoatings.com/spi-thermal-insulation-and-corrosion-coatings-videos/

Mention that you were referred by Danny Tseng for a FREE Super Therm quote for your commercial or industrial building, fleet, etc. when calling their office at: 913.962.4848.

Or, reach out to their Sale Manager, Timothy Cappel, only if you own a commercial and/or industrial building or a large fleet of commercial vehicles:

[email protected]

m: (913) 669-2550

To share the "Mid-day, Summer Barefootin' on a Texas Metal Roof video," use: https://tinyurl.com/BarefootOnAMetalRoof

To view a blow torch test & more, click-on: youtube.com/watch?v=Jh8nALJWh40


For a residential case study video (w/ Spanish subtitles), copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ombLcMNMNeI


To view a Denver, CO shed case study, copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg7jUSI88eE

To view pictures of Super Therm on the Hoover Dam's hand rails, Tucson International Airport, and Dubai's Address Hotel, click-on: spicoatings.com/hoover-dam, spicoatings.com/super-therm-on-the-tucson-airport and spicoatings.com/super-therm-on-the-address-hotel-dubai, respectively


Keywords
heat avoidancewhite reflective roofsinsulating paintwhite paint
