ARIRANG - UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS BAND AND ARMY CHORUS

"Arirang" at the 60th anniversary Korean War ceremony. Washington, D.C. July, 27, 2013 - "Arirang" is a traditional Korean folk song that is often considered an unofficial national anthem of Korea. The song has many variations, but it generally expresses themes of longing, separation, and sorrow. The word "Arirang" itself is thought to be derived from "Arari," which is a word used to describe the sound of weeping or lamentation. The lyrics often tell the story of someone who is heartbroken as their loved one leaves, crossing the Arirang pass.





The song is often performed during events that involve both American and South Korean military personnel. This tradition underscores the strong alliance and friendship between the United States and South Korea, forged during the Korean War and maintained through decades of cooperation and mutual support. By playing "Arirang," the Marine Corps Band and Army Chorus honors the cultural significance of the song to the Korean people and acknowledges the shared history and ongoing partnership between the two nations.