What will your testimony be when the rapture arrives?
Published 2 months ago

2Thess lesson #27; Our study in the letters to the Thessalonians opened us up to view the coming end times in proper context. All Christians need to ask themselves what they did with their time, talent & treasure after salvation, will it be their testimony? Ultimately, we will all stand before the Bema Seat Judgment of Christ after the RAPTURE.

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

