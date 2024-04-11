Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 10, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2256 - Was Covid really a bio weapon? -Are “Aliens” traveling into our dimensions? -Are they cranking up CERN? -Is Ukraine heavily involved in drugs, trafficking, weapons, etc? -Is America the biggest contributor to weapon trafficking? -Are kids actually able to transgender at two years old? -How many brain washed individuals are out there? -How does a deficiency of B12 affect me? -How can we add years onto our lives? How old are you really? -Can changing your eating habits increase your libido? -FDA approving costly cancer drugs. How can we prevent health problems with supplements? Excellent must listen show today!