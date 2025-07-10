Simplifying the Complexity of Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The subject of prayer is one that has been discussed many times over. In this session I will propose to simplify what may seem to be a complexed matter.
Is prayer just talking? Is it communication? Is it a formula? Is it a natural method of interaction or is it the ability to command things into existence with the creative power of God within?
Seem like many questions to answer so let dive in and see what comes out of the session.