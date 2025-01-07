The Devil's Spirit Of Fear And The Love Of Money In These Last Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The least sifting of our faith and how everyone will be caused (feel they have no choice, unless they choose to suffer) to become spiritually desolate and take the mark of the beast. To overcome the devil we must be wise as a serpent. Only Gods Spirit will enable us to see, not how we feel or how we are affected or what everyone else is doing or believing.