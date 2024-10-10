Download This Document - "Notice To Healthcare Provider"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
minivanjack
If you think the healthcare system cares about you, you have not been paying attention. A visit to a doctor can wipe you out financially, destroy your health, invade your privacy and violate your rights. To be protected, you must state your position on the record, what you will and will not allow your healthcare provider to do to you. Go to FreedomTaker.com and download the document "NOTICE TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDER" and present that document to every new doctor, clinic and hospital you visit.