Alexander Bublik Wins Swiss Open 2025 | 6th ATP Title in Style! 🎾🔥

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has won the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad 2025, grabbing his 6th ATP Tour singles title! In a nail-biting final, Bublik defeated Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Ranked 34th in the world, Bublik showed his resilience and flair once again on the clay courts of Switzerland.

📍 Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

🎾 Winner: Alexander Bublik

🏆 Event: ATP 250 – EFG Swiss Open Gstaad 2025

