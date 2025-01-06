My Specialty Nutritional Biochemistry Dealing with Chronic Disease

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

In 2018, I did a series of interviews in preparation for the annual conference in Cambridge, England at the prestigious Academy of Nutritional Medicine. The short transcript below gives a focused perspective of what I have to offer to us all.



This is why I recommend Cardio Miracle (drjudy.cardionmiracle.com) as a necessary daily foundation for all, especially athletes. The majority of us have been injured through vaccination, chemicals in the food, water, and the air, high levels of EMF, etc.

Here is my daily recommended nutritional protocol: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq

---

I have a degree in Nutritional Biochemistry from 1980s. Essentially, my entire career has been to use natural products from plants and medicine as treatments for devastating diseases, including cancer, HIV, AIDS, and neuroimmune disease. And our work over the past four decades, we've really changed the Diagnostic and Treatment paradigms for these devastating diseases and brought them to the forefront of attention. I've probably been participating in the Academy of Nutritional Medicine conferences for a decade, and this year's conference is really bursting the bubble, Lifting the Veil two or three years ago to try and bring these diseases into the same category of diseases as HIV AIDS, but with different pathogen triggers. This year, we're teaching practitioners how to challenge the conceptions and the misdiagnoses of these neuropsychiatric,- in fact, multi-system pathogen-trigger disorders. The effect of the pathogen is at the level of the brain, but the disease, the chronic disease, starts earlier in the immune and the Endocannabinoid and purinergic metabolic regulation.

11/07/2018 - “Judy Mikovits talks about the upcoming (2018) AONM Conference:” https://youtu.be/n_3Y2JrdTRw?si=Wf4RPDfURaF7Rb3k