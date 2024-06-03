Hezbollah broke Israeli back, downing Hermes-900

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah broke the Israeli Air Force's back on the northern front, downing an expensive Hermes-900 UAV with a missile in the airspace south of Lebanon. The drone fell at a height of more than 30,000 feet, demonstrating the great capabilities of Hezbollah, which brought difficult and desperate days for the Zionist regime.
