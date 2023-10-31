Garry Robson: Humanity Close to Being Automated in Cybernetic System

Garry Robson discusses the deep history of cybernetics and how the goal of the internet was always to create a surveillance man-machine system. Humanity is close to being automated in a closed cybernetic system. The internet and smart phone are the twin pillars. The youth are the key to implementing technocracy. We already have a deeply entrenched enforcement system (e.g. ESG, social credit). However, what they're attempting to implement does look terribly precarious with too many moving parts. Garry remains optimistic.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics





Websites

Virtually Lost: Young Americans in the Digital Technocracy https://www.routledge.com/Virtually-Lost-Young-Americans-in-the-Digital-Technocracy/Robson/p/book/9780367418588





About Garry Robson

Garry Robson is Professor of Sociology at the Jagiellonian University's Institute for American Studies in Krakow, Poland. He has taught at universities in the UK and Poland since 1995 and written widely on a variety of subjects including class, masculinity, and community in the context of sport cultures in No One Likes Us, We Don 't Care: The Myth and Reality of Millwall Fandom (2003); class, gentrification, and the social structure of London, in London Calling: The Middle Classes and the Remaking of Inner London (2003); intercultural experience and

social media use among sojourning international students in Digital Diversities: Social Media and Intercultural Experience (2014, with Małgorzata Zachara); and numerous articles and book chapters on race and football; social class, accents, and dialects in Britain; the British New Labour government and therapy culture; Poland in the European Union; and, latterly, the philosophy of technology, surveillance capitalism, and technocracy





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)