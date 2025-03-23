The Russian Armed Forces are actively attacking Ukrainian troops on the border of Belgorod Region of Russia, who have landed and deployed along the forest belt and plantations in Sumy Region. The Russian Defense Ministry shared footage on March 22, 2025, showing D-30 howitzer artillery division of the Sever Group of Forces of the Northern Group of Forces guarding the state border in the border area, carrying out round-the-clock firing missions with 122 mm howitzer, destroying Ukrainian military equipment and manpower. The Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian Belgorod operation is for media purposes, in particular the Ukrainian occupation of Grafovka village that appeared is not true. On March 18, Ukrainian troops launched a new attack across the border into Belgorod, but the attack was stopped, and the situation on the front line has not changed as shown by the map. So far, they have not entered any villages, they continue to waste huge resources. New targets continue to arrive, but Ukraine is suffering heavy losses!

During the storming, D-30 howitzer crews brought their guns into combat positions within a minute and fired at the enemy confidently, harmoniously and without mistakes. The fire adjustment was carried out by the soldiers of the aerial reconnaissance unit, who also monitored the situation around the clock. Having detected the enemy's movement, having received the coordinates, the division commander set the task of eliminating Ukrainian troops in the forest belt near the border, inflicting maximum fire damage on the enemy. Subsequently, the drone confirmed that all targets had been destroyed in Sumy, Ukraine continues to lose manpower, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, combat armored vehicles, engineering vehicles, vehicles and artillery pieces. After completing the firing mission, the guns were carefully camouflaged to avoid detection by enemy UAV and prevent counter-battery combat. The artillery was on duty at any time of the day and in any weather and the timely delivery of ammunition in sufficient quantities was ensured by the group's logistics units, the Defense Ministry reported.

