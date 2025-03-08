Joe Biden & The Autopen

Whoever Controlled The Autopen Controlled The [P]residency

* Virtually every document bearing Joe Biden’s signature during his [p]residency was signed by an autopen.

* The only exception was a letter announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, which is confirmed to have his actual signature.

* Who was running the country?





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (7 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qatdk-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html