Joe Biden & The Autopen

Whoever Controlled The Autopen Controlled The [P]residency
* Virtually every document bearing Joe Biden’s signature during his [p]residency was signed by an autopen.
* The only exception was a letter announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, which is confirmed to have his actual signature.
* Who was running the country?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (7 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6qatdk-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html