Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gabfigueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOW.TV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro





Título Original: The Surprising origins of the idea of 'toxic masculinity' | Prof. Nancy Pearcey

Publicado em YT, 05 de Janeiro de 2024

Créditos: John Anderson Media

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wv_sOjcx85g





Descrição Original do Autor:





54 970 vues 5 janv. 2024

In this clip John speaks with Prof. Nancy Pearcey about the impact of the industrial revolution on the concept of toxic masculinity.





See the full interview here: • "The Happiest Wives in America are Co...





Nancy Pearcey is a bestselling author and speaker. A former agnostic, she was hailed in The Economist as “America’s pre-eminent evangelical Protestant female intellectual.” Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Washington Times, First Things, Human Events, American Thinker, Daily Caller, The Federalist, CNSNews, and Fox News. She has appeared on NPR, C-SPAN, and Fox & Friends. She is currently a professor and scholar in residence at Houston Christian University. Pearcey’s books have been translated into 19 languages and include Total Truth, The Soul of Science, Saving Leonardo, Finding Truth, Love Thy Body, and The Toxic War on Masculinity

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Conversations feature John Anderson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, interviewing the world's foremost thought leaders about today's pressing social, cultural and political issues.





John believes proper, robust dialogue is necessary if we are to maintain our social strength and cohesion. As he puts it; "You cannot get good public policy out of a bad public debate."





If you value this discussion and want to see more like it, make sure you subscribe to the channel here: / @johnandersonmedia





And stay right up to date with all the conversations by subscribing to the newsletter here: https://johnanderson.net.au/contact/





Follow John on Twitter: / johnandersonac

Follow John on Facebook: / johnandersonac

Follow John on Instagram: / johnandersonac

Support the channel: https://johnanderson.net.au/support/

Website: https://johnanderson.net.au/

Podcast: https://johnanderson.net.au/podcasts/

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Website: https://www.nancypearcey.com/

X (Formerly Twitter): / nancyrpearcey

Facebook: / nancy.pearcey.7

Transcription