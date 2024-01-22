⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 32nd, 60th, 66th, and 81st mechanised and 68th jaeger brigades close to Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 180 troops, five tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

Also, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and one MT-12 anti-tank gun were hit during the counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Yampolovka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 180 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Zuzana-2 self-propelled artillery system made in Slovakia, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 22th Mechanised Brigade near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Also, artillery strikes caused fire damage to the manpower and military hardware of the 22nd and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 320 troops killed and wounded, ten tanks, including one Leopard 2A5, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armoured fighting vehicles, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, and 12 motor vehicles.

During the counter-battery warfare, the following were hit: two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 guns.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with artillery, inflicted fire damage on manpower of the 31st mechanised, 79th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 105th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Staromayorskoye, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer.▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery defeated the clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 117th, 118th mechanised and 128th Mountain Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino, Kamenskoye, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and three pick-up trucks.

During the counter-battery warfare, the following were hit: one French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system and two howitzers: D-20 and D-30. ▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade were defeated close to Novotyaginka and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

The enemy lost up to 100 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one Grad MLRS were destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have neutralised two field ammunition depots of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 103 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down one Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force Ivanovka (Kharkov region). During the day, six Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles were intercepted, as well as five HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

In addition, 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised neat Donetsk, Novosyolovka, Vodyanoye, Verkhetoretskoye, Lipovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Zolotarevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Tokorevka (Kharkov region).

▫️In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,033 unmanned aerial vehicles, 451 air defence missile systems, 14,738 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,205 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,822 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,727 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.