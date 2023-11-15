Nietzsche’s definition of the higher human VS herd mentality

-You couldn’t work? -You couldn’t travel? -You couldn’t go to the restaurant? -You got bullied into it? -You got tricked into it? According to Nietzsche’s definition of the “higher human”; losing a job, accepting not to travel or not to go out would never be a dilemma if it goes against their higher calling. On the flipside, there is nothing wrong with being part of the herd, but in the long-term, living in denial could become extremely unhealthy. Being part of what Nietzche calls the “slave mentality” is where the real danger lies: socialism a.k.a. communism. We can always break out of the herd by accepting our mistakes, speaking the truth and embracing our “higher human” calling. Being witness to such an event can be quite inspiring.