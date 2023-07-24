BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA MIT PhD Exposes the Student Loan Scam and How To Protect Our Children
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
62 views • 07/24/2023

Dr. Shiva


July 3, 2023


Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA: MIT PhD Exposes the College Loan Scam and How To Protect Our Children


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, explains how students get entangled in college loans and provides a real solution to this problem with a systems approach.


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com


You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. https://RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBPweS5iEqg

childrenscamstudent loanprotectdr shivahow we end it
