The Talk; INSANE Kids Show; Trump Did Nothing Wrong; Worshipping Fake Idols _ JLP SHOW (8_04_23)

Jesse Lee Peterson Show
00:00:00 - testing stream
00:19:34 - STAND UP
00:30:50 - worshipping false idols
00:55:47 - "question about free will"
01:14:21 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake
01:18:40 - HOUR TWO
01:27:57 - SUPERCHATS
01:57:37 - "thank you JLP"
02:13:50 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake
02:21:54 - HOUR THREE
02:26:12 - "Jesus is not God?”
02:54:00 - Parents hate their children
02:57:00 - Insane CBC Kids Show
03:00:00 - Black Parents “the talk”
03:08:54 - "forgave my parents, advice?"