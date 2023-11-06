BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SRA survivor Gloria Masters: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
23 views • 11/06/2023

Max interviews SRA survivor Gloria Masters from New Zealand. Gloria was born into a family that trafficked children and her father was her first abuser. When she was 5, her grandmother began training her to sexually service adults. She was trafficked to gangs and freemasons, and she was used in child pornography and prostituted from a nightclub when she was 11. She endured forced abortions and degrading psychological torture. Gloria healed through therapy, exercise, meditation and journaling. She went on to author several books and has a charity that helps survivors called “Handing the Shame back”. Gloria educates on how to identify children who are being abused and has devoted herself to helping other survivors.

For more information on Gloria: 

Website

https://gloriamasters.com/#/

 

Speaking Events and coaching requirements

Gloriamasters.com/speaking or/coaching

 

Books

https://gloriamasters.com/product/keeping-kids-safe/

https://gloriamasters.com/product/flightpath-to-healing/

https://gloriamasters.com/product/on-angels-wings-my-flight-from-trauma-to-grace/

 

Social Media Handles

https://www.facebook.com/Gloria.Masters.Com16

 

HandingTheShameBack.org

Website

 https://www.handingtheshameback.org/

 

YouTube Channel 

https://www.youtube.com/@handingtheshameback  

 

Social Media 

https://www.facebook.com/HandingtheShameBack/

https://handingtheshameback.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.instagram.com/handingtheshameback/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gloriamasters16handingtheshameback16nonprofit/

https://twitter.com/HandinShameBack

https://www.tiktok.com/@handingtheshameback

 

 

Keywords
traffickingchild traffickingsrasra survivorglobal agendagloria mastershanding the shame back
