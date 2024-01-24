Music not so good today...; )

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, five attacks by assault groups of 25th air assault, 30th, 32nd mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, enemy manpower have been hit near Berestovoye and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 175 troops, two tanks, five motor vehicles, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, and four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of 21st and 63rd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and defeated enemy manpower near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 260 soldiers, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, and nine motor vehicles.

In Donetsk direction, active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation on the front line. Two attacks by assault groups of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been repelled near Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic).

Enemy 22nd, 28th, 42nd mechanised, and 80th air assault brigades have been hit close to Andreevka, Kleshcheevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 220 troops, three tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, and 16 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one U.S.-manufactured M119 gun, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 gun, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed.

In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have defeated manpower of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 105 troops and three motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one British-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system have been destroyed.In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have hit manpower concentration areas of 33rd mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, and the 3rd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Rabotino, Stepovoye, and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).The enemy losses up to 50 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 gun.

In Kherson direction, as a result of defeat of units of the 35th Marine Brigade, the 23rd Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, 121st, 123rd, 126th brigades of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine close to Tyaginka, Zmievka, Zolotaya Balka, and Mikhailovka (Kherson region), up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, seven motor vehicles, and one ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed.



Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit ammunition depots of 31st mechanised and 26th artillery brigades of the AFU, one French-manufactured SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile system, one radar station of S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as neutralised 127 AFU artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 132 areas during the day.



Air defence facilities have shot down eight HIMARS ballistic missiles and two Tochka-U tactical missile.



In addition, 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Olshana, Tavolzhanka, Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Spornoye, Shevchenko, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka Zhytlovka, Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Radensk, Sagi, Babino (Kherson region), Svetloye, Verbovoye, and Smeloye (Zaporozhye region).



In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,140 unmanned aerial vehicles, 452 air defence missile systems, 14,768 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,206 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,846 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,838 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



