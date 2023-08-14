BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Operation Moneybags: That Time The British Military Dosed Troops With LSD
Operation Moneybags: That Time The British Military Dosed Troops With LSD

One might assume experimentation with psychedelic drugs during the 1960s was a pastime limited to hippies, trippers, and youngsters. However, a British military operation conducted in 1964 would suggest otherwise.

Dubbed ‘Operation Moneybags’, the experiment sought to explore the use of psychedelic drugs to incapacitate enemy combatants.

As part of the study, Royal Marines Commandos were given LSD before deploying on exercises in the English countryside. The exercise itself was conducted over three days, two of which were “control days” where exercises went on as usual.

On the third day, the Royal Marines were dosed. Thereafter, researchers observed their activity and behavior while out in the field.

