Cannabis Regulations Update

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: Cannabis Regulations
Hosts:
*Jimmy Young
*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe
*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
Guest:
Morgan Fox, Political Director, NORML
Episode 1,116 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
