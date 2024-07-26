SENATOR JOHNSON GIVES NEW DETAILS ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Ron Johnson joins Del live to discuss the findings of his preliminary report regarding the attempted assassination of former President Trump and breaks down the published timeline of failure from the protection detail that his office put together in their investigation. The Senator also addressed the recent groundbreaking testimony of former CDC Director, Robert Redfield, and the future of his tireless efforts to expose COVID injuries.
#RonJohnson #Trump #SecretService #CIA