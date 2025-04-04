ARRESTED FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE❓ ONE COURT DATE FOR EACH TITTY HE SAYS 😆

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Better get you a sport bra dude...a big one. Maybe two of them.
This story would be amusing all on its own...but this fellow is actually famous for appearing in a video - perhaps you've seen it:
Every once in a while, the internet blesses us with such a gem, such a beauty, such a captivating video that you can’t help but appreciate it. This is one of those videos. You simply will not find a more animated, more charming human being that the chubby southerner in this video. The reporter asked, “what happened?” and it was off to the races. I was trying to pick out what specific parts I would write about and I couldn’t so I transcribed the whole thing.
Guy: “See that’s what the problem was. See I heard ‘em first I said hold on….I said hold up, wait a minute. Something ain’t right because then I started to taste e’em. I was like, *smack, smack, smack, smack, smack, smack. And then I started to smell ‘em, so it was like a smell like a taste like, *smack, smack, smack, sniff, sniff, sniff’* I knew something special about it. You know?
Reporter: So what did you do when you heard the intruder?
Guy:I ran upstairs. I had to run I had to do what that little girl…what’s that hiding girl? Who dat girl uh, ? In the holocaust, she had uh, she uh Anne Hathaway…Ann Frank! That’s that hiding bitch ain’t it?! I had to get up the stairs. So he had so much rhythm when he was walking up the stairs. He *doom, doom, doom*, bitch almost started to beat box up in that closet. *A-pum-ch, a-pum-ch, a-pum-pum. A-pum-a-chi-a-pum-pum.* But I couldn’t do it. I got court tomorrow. So,
Smelling intruders, Anne Frank, beatboxing to the footsteps. Not since ‘ain’t no got time for dat’ lady have I been so engrossed in an interview. It’s like he was born for that specific moment. I don’t know what he’s going to court for but I wish him nothing but the best. It would be a real shame to see someone with that much storytelling talent waste away in jail. Here’s to hoping we see much more of this guy in the future.
