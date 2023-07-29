Jesse Watters: Why would the Biden family have offshore bank accounts?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watters: Why Would Biden Family Have Off Shore Accounts
Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the Biden family business dealings and Hunter's failed plea deal on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
"Mitt Romney was eviscerated for having offshore bank accounts in the 2012 election. He disclosed them. He took a hit period, but Mitt Romney ran Bain Capital, an international leveraged buyout shop with a worldwide clientele in finance."