Russians Speak: Gaza, Trump, Tariffs & BRICS 07/14/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump is making it very difficult for the BRICS Nations to keep the Dollar around. Hitting these nations with 10% Duties and tariffs. These Nations have decided on a work around, cutting the Dollar out, and therefore we will soon see the dollar falling 30%, then 60% and then it will soon be worthless as leaves blowing in the wind.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions
To know more about the Khazarian Mafia, please visit:
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/
For all your First Aid needs, please visit:
https://www.refugemedical.com/?srsltid=AfmBOookT515Gu_ThibeiPDr5vlyEIORIaaFuRHi410bcoglD4xN4hQO
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
00:00Intro
01:00BRICS Alternative
13:59Anton Siluanov Video
15:55Trump Threatens BRICS with 10% Duties
22:58Tariffs on U.S. Allies in Asia
24:57Dollar endures worst year since 1973