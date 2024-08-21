© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham and John speak with Charles Mackenzie about infected blood products...
19 views • 8 months ago
Tonight on Club Grubbery.
A scandal that has gone un noticed for most of us because the MSM will not touch it.
Infected blood products have been killing people and especially children all over the world.
Charles Mackenzie exposes this after thirty years of intense research.
The victims of the health system are demanding a voice and we are going to give them one.
One of the most profound interviews we have ever done.
You just couldn't make this stuff up.
God bless.
Hoody and Johnny.
