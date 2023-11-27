BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeremiah presents, The Unwrapping of Christmas It's History, Myths, and Traditions (1999)
Thus Saith the Lord
Thus Saith the Lord
30 views • 11/27/2023

Jeremiah 10:2 - 10:5 KJV

2 Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.

5 They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.

1 Corinthians 10:20-21 KJV

20 “But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.”

21 “Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils.”

