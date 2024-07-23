The Spray Lines Are Returning Over LA (Short Clip) 7/22/24 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had not been seeing the usual spray lines as much the past couple of months over LA ...but now it appears they are starting it up again. Even though there may not have been lines the sky was full of their sickening spew. We are always in a snow globe of toxic filth in LA. Go try looking at the mountains all around LA. There is a wall of white chem dust everywhere you look.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf