ISRAEL-HAMAS is SETUP by C!A, !ntelligence Agencies & Globalist$. Ron Paul - Ben Armstrong. The NEW American.

Globalists Trying to Start WW3?

"The first casualty of war is TRUTH to the masses." ~ Ben Armstrong.

"Egypt said they had the intelligence [on Hamas] and gave it to Israel..." The Elites can turn this war OFF as fast as they turned it on.

Ron Paul: Hamas Was Created By The US And Israel To Counteract Yasser Arafat

Shows us how conflicted our money policies are. And rightly points finger at $C1A.

FULL SHOW https://www.brighteon.com/4f9d2e1d-815c-4a52-a7cb-3d594c5df2d8

Ben Armstrong. Sample from approx 1 minute to 7 minutes.

The NEW American FULL SHOW:

Did Globalists Allow The Attack On Israel to Pull Russia Further Into WW3?

https://www.brighteon.com/f46d2992-587e-4235-b2aa-0794128edc64







